Chronobank Price Down 10.2% Over Last 7 Days (TIME)

Chronobank (CURRENCY:TIME) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 18th. Over the last week, Chronobank has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar. Chronobank has a market capitalization of $749,983.00 and $56,152.00 worth of Chronobank was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chronobank token can currently be bought for $1.06 or 0.00010835 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00059164 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004415 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.93 or 0.00378450 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003792 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00017683 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004405 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00026387 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $559.00 or 0.02462084 BTC.

About Chronobank

TIME is a token. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2017. Chronobank’s total supply is 710,113 tokens. Chronobank’s official website is chrono.tech . Chronobank’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Chronobank is blog.chrono.tech . The Reddit community for Chronobank is /r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Chronobank Token Trading

Chronobank can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronobank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chronobank should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chronobank using one of the exchanges listed above.

