CIBC Boosts West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) (TSE:WFT) Price Target to C$102.00

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) (TSE:WFT) had its target price increased by investment analysts at CIBC from C$88.00 to C$102.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.43% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on WFT. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) from C$82.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$95.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Scotiabank upgraded West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$92.00.
West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) stock traded down C$1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$83.31. 189,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.36, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$73.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$63.25. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$21.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$86.50. The stock has a market cap of C$5.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56.
West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) Company Profile
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products.
