CIBC Boosts West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) (TSE:WFT) Price Target to C$102.00

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) (TSE:WFT) had its target price increased by investment analysts at CIBC from C$88.00 to C$102.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on WFT. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) from C$82.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$95.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Scotiabank upgraded West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$92.00.

Get West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) alerts:

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) stock traded down C$1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$83.31. 189,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.36, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$73.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$63.25. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$21.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$86.50. The stock has a market cap of C$5.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56.

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) (TSE:WFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported C$5.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$4.83 by C$0.80. The company had revenue of C$1.69 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products.

Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.