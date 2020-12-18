Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Hits New 12-Month High at $5.38

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.38 and last traded at $5.33, with a volume of 300435 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.77.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CLNE. BidaskClub lowered shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. TheStreet upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.75.

The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $70.89 million for the quarter. Clean Energy Fuels had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 6.34%. Equities analysts expect that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,857,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 55.3% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,637,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,062,000 after buying an additional 583,351 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the third quarter valued at $1,055,000. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter valued at $893,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth $869,000. 28.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets, primarily in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

