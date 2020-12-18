Collective Growth (OTCMKTS:CGROU) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Shares of Collective Growth Co. (OTCMKTS:CGROU) rose 3.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.34 and last traded at $13.92. Approximately 7,035 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 45,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.45.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.39.

About Collective Growth (OTCMKTS:CGROU)

Collective Growth Corporation intends to operate in the cannabinoid industry. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Collective Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collective Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.