CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.18.

COMM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CommScope in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of CommScope in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on CommScope from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CommScope from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:COMM traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.29. The company had a trading volume of 66,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,653,022. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.85. CommScope has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $15.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a positive return on equity of 51.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CommScope will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COMM. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CommScope in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CommScope in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of CommScope by 803.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 6,026 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CommScope in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CommScope in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks worldwide. The company's Connectivity segment offers fiber optic, copper cable, and connectivity solutions for use in data centers, business enterprises, telecommunications, cable television, and residential broadband networks.

