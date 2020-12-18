Concierge Technologies (OTCMKTS:CNCG) Trading Down 1.6%

Concierge Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNCG)’s stock price traded down 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.21 and last traded at $1.21. 102 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.87.

Concierge Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CNCG)

Concierge Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides investment fund management services in the United States, New Zealand, and Canada. It also operates as an investment advisor to exchange traded funds and exchange traded products organized as limited partnerships or investment trusts.

