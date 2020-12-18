Conifex Timber Inc. (CFF.TO) (TSE:CFF) PT Raised to C$2.00 at CIBC

Conifex Timber Inc. (CFF.TO) (TSE:CFF) had its price objective increased by research analysts at CIBC from C$1.60 to C$2.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 39.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CFF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Conifex Timber Inc. (CFF.TO) from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Conifex Timber Inc. (CFF.TO) from C$1.75 to C$2.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

Get Conifex Timber Inc. (CFF.TO) alerts:

CFF stock traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$1.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,351. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$67.26 million and a P/E ratio of -0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.02. Conifex Timber Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.26 and a 52-week high of C$1.80.

Conifex Timber Inc. (CFF.TO) (TSE:CFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$37.59 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Conifex Timber Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conifex Timber Inc. (CFF.TO) Company Profile

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company's Lumber segment is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; processing logs into lumber and wood chips; and providing value added lumber finishing and distribution services.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Conifex Timber Inc. (CFF.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifex Timber Inc. (CFF.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.