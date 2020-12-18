COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOF) Trading Up 1%

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF) was up 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.99 and last traded at $0.99. Approximately 1,125 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 11,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CICOF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of COSCO SHIPPING from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of COSCO SHIPPING from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of COSCO SHIPPING from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.86 and a 200 day moving average of $0.54.

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business, Container Terminal Business, and Corporate and Other Operations segments.

