CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Up 10% Following Analyst Upgrade

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)’s share price traded up 10% during trading on Friday after Truist raised their price target on the stock from $180.00 to $200.00. The company traded as high as $205.91 and last traded at $203.75. 15,202,174 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 169% from the average session volume of 5,656,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $185.25.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.52.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $203,248.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 1,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.96, for a total value of $161,473.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,027,192 shares of company stock valued at $156,707,355 over the last ninety days. 11.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,125 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in CrowdStrike by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 8,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in CrowdStrike by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.82 and its 200-day moving average is $124.60. The firm has a market cap of $45.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -424.47 and a beta of 1.23.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $232.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.