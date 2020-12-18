CyberMiles (CMT) Reaches Market Cap of $6.59 Million

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. CyberMiles has a total market capitalization of $6.59 million and approximately $1.84 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CyberMiles has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. One CyberMiles coin can currently be bought for about $0.0082 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.32 or 0.00471308 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,770.88 or 1.00001937 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005974 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00023641 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00007803 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00016254 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 29.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003201 BTC.

CyberMiles Coin Profile

CyberMiles (CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io

CyberMiles Coin Trading

CyberMiles can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

