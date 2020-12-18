Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) Receives €62.08 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €62.08 ($73.03).

Several brokerages have issued reports on BN. Barclays set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th.

EPA:BN traded down €0.14 ($0.16) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €53.98 ($63.51). The stock had a trading volume of 1,951,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,000. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €51.81 and a 200 day moving average of €56.48. Danone S.A. has a one year low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a one year high of €72.13 ($84.86).

About Danone S.A. (BN.PA)

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

