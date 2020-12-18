Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) Receives €62.08 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €62.08 ($73.03).

Several brokerages have issued reports on BN. Barclays set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th.

EPA:BN traded down €0.14 ($0.16) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €53.98 ($63.51). The stock had a trading volume of 1,951,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,000. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €51.81 and a 200 day moving average of €56.48. Danone S.A. has a one year low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a one year high of €72.13 ($84.86).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

