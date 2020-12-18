Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions (NASDAQ:DFHT) Shares Up 27.4%

Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFHT)’s stock price rose 27.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.45 and last traded at $14.35. Approximately 2,464,028 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3,889% from the average daily volume of 61,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.26.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.52.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions in the third quarter valued at $210,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions in the third quarter valued at $2,821,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions in the third quarter valued at $105,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions in the third quarter valued at $3,675,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions in the third quarter valued at $521,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related industries in the United States and other developed countries.

