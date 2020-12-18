Direxion Fallen Knives ETF (NYSEARCA:NIFE) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Direxion Fallen Knives ETF (NYSEARCA:NIFE)’s stock price was down 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $64.09 and last traded at $64.09. Approximately 379 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.16.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direxion Fallen Knives ETF stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Direxion Fallen Knives ETF (NYSEARCA:NIFE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 20.00% of Direxion Fallen Knives ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

