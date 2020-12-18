Ellaism Price Tops $0.0089 on Major Exchanges (ELLA)

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 18th. One Ellaism coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ellaism has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar. Ellaism has a total market capitalization of $352,548.65 and approximately $216.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $643.46 or 0.02834083 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00028095 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ellaism Coin Profile

ELLA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 39,865,999 coins and its circulating supply is 39,814,668 coins. Ellaism’s official website is ellaism.org . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io

Ellaism Coin Trading

Ellaism can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellaism should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ellaism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

