Enigma Trading Up 7.8% This Week (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. In the last seven days, Enigma has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Enigma token can now be purchased for approximately $0.65 or 0.00002842 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Enigma has a total market capitalization of $14.03 million and approximately $105,437.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.96 or 0.00469188 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002470 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00014689 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002542 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.04 or 0.01640752 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000021 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Enigma Token Profile

ENG is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 87,904,506 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,654,942 tokens. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Enigma is enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co

Buying and Selling Enigma

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

