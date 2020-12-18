Equinor ASA Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:EQNR)

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders purchased 2,691 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,571% compared to the typical daily volume of 161 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Equinor ASA in the third quarter valued at about $16,664,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,218,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 17.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 406,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,718,000 after purchasing an additional 43,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the third quarter worth approximately $1,299,000. 6.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Shares of EQNR traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.72. 108,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,375,918. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $21.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.22.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.89%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EQNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Equinor ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

Recommended Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.