Era Swap (ES) Price Down 15.8% Over Last 7 Days

Era Swap (CURRENCY:ES) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. In the last week, Era Swap has traded down 15.8% against the US dollar. One Era Swap token can currently be bought for $0.0344 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular exchanges. Era Swap has a market cap of $675,913.62 and $602,157.00 worth of Era Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Era Swap Token Profile

Era Swap (CRYPTO:ES) is a token. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2019. Era Swap’s total supply is 1,347,961,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,622,271 tokens. Era Swap’s official website is eraswap.life

Era Swap Token Trading

Era Swap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Era Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Era Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Era Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

