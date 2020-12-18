essensys plc (ESYS.L) (LON:ESYS) Shares Down 2.6%

essensys plc (ESYS.L) (LON:ESYS) shares traded down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 151 ($1.97) and last traded at GBX 151 ($1.97). 5,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 69,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 155 ($2.03).

The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 149.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 152.63. The firm has a market capitalization of £81.75 million and a PE ratio of 500.00.

essensys plc (ESYS.L) Company Profile (LON:ESYS)

essensys plc provides software-as-a-service platforms and on-demand cloud services to the workspace industry in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company's products include Connect, a co-working software platform for multi-site operators that provide, manage, and monitor mission-critical infrastructure services in real-time; and Operate, an end-to-end solution for multi-site workspace operators for managing day-to-day co-working operations.

