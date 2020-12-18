Exane BNP Paribas Upgrades Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) to Outperform

Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ceconomy in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Ceconomy in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Ceconomy presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.86. Ceconomy has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $1.40.

CECONOMY AG engages in the provision of online platform technology solutions to the consumer electronics industry. Its brands include MediaMarkt, Saturn, iBood, and Juke. It operates through the following geographical segments: DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Hungary), Western and Southern Europe, Eastern Europe, and Others.

