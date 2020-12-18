Fatcoin (FAT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.73 Million

Fatcoin (CURRENCY:FAT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. Fatcoin has a market capitalization of $3.73 million and $1.35 million worth of Fatcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fatcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0312 or 0.00000136 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Fatcoin has traded 13.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fatcoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00058482 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.37 or 0.00384874 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004011 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00017528 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004356 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00026558 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $568.86 or 0.02477410 BTC.

Fatcoin Profile

Fatcoin (FAT) is a token. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2017. Fatcoin’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,655,308 tokens. Fatcoin’s official website is www.fatbtc.com . The Reddit community for Fatcoin is /r/Fatbtc . Fatcoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Fatcoin

Fatcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fatcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fatcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fatcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fatcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fatcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.