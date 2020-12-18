Financial Survey: Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) & Spotlight Innovation (OTCMKTS:STLT)

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) and Spotlight Innovation (OTCMKTS:STLT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Stealth BioTherapeutics alerts:

1.6% of Stealth BioTherapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Stealth BioTherapeutics and Spotlight Innovation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stealth BioTherapeutics N/A -421.89% -100.33% Spotlight Innovation N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Stealth BioTherapeutics has a beta of 2.22, indicating that its share price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spotlight Innovation has a beta of -2.5, indicating that its share price is 350% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Stealth BioTherapeutics and Spotlight Innovation, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stealth BioTherapeutics 0 1 4 0 2.80 Spotlight Innovation 0 0 0 0 N/A

Stealth BioTherapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $12.20, indicating a potential upside of 729.93%. Given Stealth BioTherapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Stealth BioTherapeutics is more favorable than Spotlight Innovation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Stealth BioTherapeutics and Spotlight Innovation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stealth BioTherapeutics $21.09 million 3.63 -$71.73 million ($1.72) -0.85 Spotlight Innovation N/A N/A -$6.16 million N/A N/A

Spotlight Innovation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Stealth BioTherapeutics.

Summary

Stealth BioTherapeutics beats Spotlight Innovation on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stealth BioTherapeutics

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, Elamipretide, has the potential to treat rare genetic and common age-related mitochondrial diseases. The company's product candidates include SBT-20, a small peptide that targets and binds reversibly to cardiolipin, stabilizing mitochondrial structure, and function under conditions of oxidative stress; and SBT-272, a lead discovery pipeline compound, evaluating for rare neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp was founded in 2006 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

About Spotlight Innovation

Spotlight Innovation Inc., a pharmaceutical company, acquires and develops proprietary therapies to address unmet medical needs with an emphasis on rare, emerging, and neglected diseases. It identifies in-licensing opportunities and manages product development through partnerships with universities, medical schools, contract research organizations, and contract manufacturing organizations, as well as pursues product commercialization opportunities, including out-licensing and strategic partnerships. The company is developing Crotoxin, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of cancer. It also develops various compounds for the treatment of viral infections, including Zika virus infection; and products derived from cobra venom to treat chronic pain. Spotlight Innovation Inc. has a license agreement with Indiana University Research and Technology Corporation to commercialize STL-182, an orally-available small molecule that might have therapeutic potential for treating spinal muscular atrophy. The company is based in Urbandale, Iowa.

Receive News & Ratings for Stealth BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stealth BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.