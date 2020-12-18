First Trust Dow Jones Select MicroCap Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDM) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of First Trust Dow Jones Select MicroCap Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDM) traded down 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $47.75 and last traded at $47.75. 22,581 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 28,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.40.

Get First Trust Dow Jones Select MicroCap Index Fund alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Select MicroCap Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,777,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Select MicroCap Index Fund by 86.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 37,646 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Select MicroCap Index Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $1,202,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Select MicroCap Index Fund by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 15,851 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in First Trust Dow Jones Select MicroCap Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $435,000.

First Trust Dow Jones Select MicroCap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Select MicroCap Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Further Reading: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dow Jones Select MicroCap Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dow Jones Select MicroCap Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.