First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR) Stock Price Down 0.5%

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR)’s share price dropped 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $49.35 and last traded at $49.47. Approximately 29,777 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 66,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.71.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 413.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 901.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 7,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 7,168 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth about $223,000.

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Industrials Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

