First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (NASDAQ:MDIV) Stock Price Down 0.7%

First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (NASDAQ:MDIV)’s stock price traded down 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.18 and last traded at $15.22. 111,906 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 203,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.32.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.66 and its 200 day moving average is $14.16.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund during the third quarter worth $31,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund during the third quarter worth $151,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund during the second quarter worth $159,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund by 13.7% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund by 45.3% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 19,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 6,103 shares during the period.

