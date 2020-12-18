Flux Power (OTCMKTS:FLUX) Trading Up 15.7%

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLUX)’s stock price was up 15.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.22 and last traded at $13.04. Approximately 799,902 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 362% from the average daily volume of 173,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.27.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FLUX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flux Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Flux Power in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $155.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.90.

Flux Power (OTCMKTS:FLUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.05).

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Flux Power stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLUX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 158,330 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC owned 1.32% of Flux Power as of its most recent SEC filing.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for electric forklifts, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial motive applications in the United States. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, monitoring, and error reporting functions for battery systems.

