FlypMe Achieves Market Capitalization of $509,468.93 (FYP)

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 18th. One FlypMe token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0289 or 0.00000126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, FlypMe has traded 56.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. FlypMe has a market capitalization of $509,468.93 and approximately $24,490.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FlypMe Token Profile

FYP is a token. It was first traded on September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 tokens. The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me . FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

FlypMe Token Trading

FlypMe can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlypMe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FlypMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

