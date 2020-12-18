Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLA) Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLA) were up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.76 and last traded at $23.76. Approximately 2,811 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 114% from the average daily volume of 1,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.46.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.60.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLA) by 152.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,183 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC owned about 5.27% of Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

