Geiger Counter Limited (GCL.L) (LON:GCL) Shares Up 2%

Geiger Counter Limited (GCL.L) (LON:GCL) traded up 2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 25.80 ($0.34) and last traded at GBX 25 ($0.33). 231,650 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 233,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.50 ($0.32).

The company has a market cap of £24.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 18.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 17.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.39.

Geiger Counter Limited (GCL.L) Company Profile (LON:GCL)

Geiger Counter Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund is co-managed by CQS Cayman Limited Partnership and CQS (UK) LLP. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of company primarily engaged in exploration, development and production of energy and related service companies.

