Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Price Target Cut to $625.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Truist Financial from $67.00 to $625.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, September 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.36.

GILD stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.66. The company had a trading volume of 240,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,815,724. Gilead Sciences has a 1 year low of $57.04 and a 1 year high of $85.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $73.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.57, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.05.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 6,255 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $414,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $679,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 51,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

