Golden Minerals (NASDAQ:AUMN) Trading Up 3%

Shares of Golden Minerals (NASDAQ:AUMN) were up 3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.58 and last traded at $0.57. Approximately 1,081,905 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 1,313,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.51.

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration and development company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the VelardeÃ±a and Chicago precious metals mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

