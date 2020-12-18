Head to Head Comparison: Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) vs. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY)

Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) and H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) are both large-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Japan Tobacco and H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Japan Tobacco $19.96 billion 1.88 $3.20 billion $0.90 11.74 H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) $24.63 billion 1.26 $1.43 billion $0.17 25.06

Japan Tobacco has higher earnings, but lower revenue than H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ). Japan Tobacco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Japan Tobacco has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Japan Tobacco and H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Japan Tobacco 0 1 0 0 2.00 H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) 3 6 5 0 2.14

Profitability

This table compares Japan Tobacco and H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Japan Tobacco 13.61% 11.20% 5.45% H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) 1.62% 5.72% 1.87%

Dividends

Japan Tobacco pays an annual dividend of $0.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Japan Tobacco pays out 58.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) pays out 41.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Japan Tobacco beats H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Japan Tobacco Company Profile

Japan Tobacco Inc., a tobacco company, manufactures and sells tobacco products, prescription drugs, and processed foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. It offers tobacco products, such as cigarettes, cigars, pipe tobacco, smokeless tobacco, waterpipe tobacco, kretek, and fine cut products under the Winston, Camel, MEVIUS, Seven Stars, Natural American Spirit, and LD brands. The company also provides reduced-risk products, including tobacco-infused vapor and heated tobacco products, E-Vapor products, etc. under the Ploom, Logic, Ploom TECH, Ploom TECH+, and Ploom S brands. In addition, it researches and develops, manufactures, and sells prescription drugs in the fields of metabolic, viral infection, and autoimmune/inflammatory diseases. Further, the company provides staple food products, such as frozen noodles, frozen and packed cooked rice, and frozen baked bread; ambient processed foods; bakery products; and seasonings, including yeast extracts and oyster sauce. Japan Tobacco Inc. was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Company Profile

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lamps. The company provides its products under the H&M, H&M HOME, COS, & Other Stories, Monki, Weekday, ARKET, Afound, and Sellpy brands. As of September 30, 2020, the company had 51 online markets and approximately 5,000 stores in 74 markets, including franchise markets. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

