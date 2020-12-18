Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY) Hits New 1-Year High at $103.00

Shares of Hino Motors, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HINOY) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $103.00 and last traded at $103.00, with a volume of 600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.50.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hino Motors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Hino Motors alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.23.

Hino Motors, Ltd. manufactures and sells large commercial vehicles under the Hino brand worldwide. It offers trucks and buses; and light commercial vehicles and passenger cars, as well as automotive and industrial diesel engines, vehicle parts, and others. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Hino-shi, Japan.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Hino Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hino Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.