Homeros Trading 19.6% Higher Over Last Week (HMR)

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. Homeros has a market cap of $438.01 million and $7.51 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Homeros has traded up 19.6% against the dollar. One Homeros token can now be bought for about $1.10 or 0.00004806 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004388 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00023537 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00134306 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.59 or 0.00770231 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.28 or 0.00167911 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.15 or 0.00386690 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00125201 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00078213 BTC.

Homeros Profile

Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 399,761,783 tokens. The official website for Homeros is homerosnet.com

Buying and Selling Homeros

Homeros can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Homeros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Homeros using one of the exchanges listed above.

