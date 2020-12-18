Honest Price Tops $0.0076 on Major Exchanges (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One Honest token can currently be purchased for about $0.0076 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges including Tokenomy and Binance DEX. In the last week, Honest has traded up 4.3% against the dollar. Honest has a market cap of $713,929.46 and approximately $90,499.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004358 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00023239 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.91 or 0.00134603 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.62 or 0.00773563 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.64 or 0.00168282 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.19 or 0.00384068 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00124157 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00077790 BTC.

Honest Token Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 tokens. Honest’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog . The official website for Honest is honestmining.com

Honest Token Trading

Honest can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tokenomy and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

