HTMLCOIN (HTML) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. HTMLCOIN has a total market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $8,796.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HTMLCOIN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including C-Patex, HitBTC, Fatbtc and Bleutrade. During the last seven days, HTMLCOIN has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HTMLCOIN alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22,818.34 or 1.00093135 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00023253 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00007807 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.96 or 0.00469188 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $157.02 or 0.00688770 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.58 or 0.00151665 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Coin Profile

HTML is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com . The official message board for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com/blog . HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

HTMLCOIN Coin Trading

HTMLCOIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, C-Patex, Bleutrade, Trade Satoshi, Fatbtc and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HTMLCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HTMLCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HTMLCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HTMLCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.