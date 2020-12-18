Huazhu Group (HTHT) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ: HTHT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/9/2020 – Huazhu Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/8/2020 – Huazhu Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock.

12/8/2020 – Huazhu Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/7/2020 – Huazhu Group had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $45.00 to $76.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/1/2020 – Huazhu Group was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/11/2020 – Huazhu Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

10/23/2020 – Huazhu Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of HTHT stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.46. 18,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,182,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.16. The company has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.88 and a beta of 1.78. Huazhu Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $53.66.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($1.71). Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 22.08% and a negative return on equity of 32.15%. On average, analysts forecast that Huazhu Group Limited will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 313,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,988,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 920.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 176,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,566,000 after purchasing an additional 158,991 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Huazhu Group by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 386,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,706,000 after purchasing an additional 31,483 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Huazhu Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Huazhu Group by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 116,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,082,000 after buying an additional 60,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.06% of the company’s stock.

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates hotels under its own brands, such as Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Orange Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Manxin Hotel, Madison Hotel, Joya Hotel, and Blossom Hill Hotels & Resorts.

