Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L) (LON:IMB) Insider Acquires £159,008.91 in Stock

Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L) (LON:IMB) insider Oliver Tant bought 10,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,577 ($20.60) per share, with a total value of £159,008.91 ($207,746.16).

Shares of IMB traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 1,573 ($20.55). 2,537,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,274,936. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.14. Imperial Brands PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,142 ($14.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,072 ($27.07). The company has a market cap of £14.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,405.52 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,387.48.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 48.01 ($0.63) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Saturday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L)’s previous dividend of $48.00. Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L)’s payout ratio is 121.44%.

IMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L) to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L) from GBX 1,750 ($22.86) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L) in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,922.09 ($25.11).

About Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L)

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

