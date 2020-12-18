inSure One Day Volume Reaches $6,779.00 (SURE)

inSure (CURRENCY:SURE) traded up 13% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 18th. During the last week, inSure has traded down 17.1% against the US dollar. One inSure token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. inSure has a total market cap of $4.74 million and approximately $6,779.00 worth of inSure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 34.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00134857 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $444.99 or 0.01959940 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00099554 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000228 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000153 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002397 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00010691 BTC.

inSure Profile

inSure (CRYPTO:SURE) is a token. inSure’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,557,476,330 tokens. inSure’s official website is insuretoken.net

Buying and Selling inSure

inSure can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as inSure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire inSure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase inSure using one of the exchanges listed above.

