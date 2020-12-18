Investors Purchase Large Volume of Magnite Call Options (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors bought 55,625 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 770% compared to the average daily volume of 6,393 call options.

In related news, CFO David Day sold 11,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $111,900.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 311,624 shares in the company, valued at $2,960,428. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 357,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,156,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 306,701 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,454. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNI. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Magnite by 31.0% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 166,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 39,500 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite during the third quarter valued at $143,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite during the third quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Portsea Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite during the third quarter valued at $13,945,000. 59.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNI traded up $3.41 on Friday, hitting $23.30. 262,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,549,225. Magnite has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $21.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.56 and a beta of 2.29.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. Magnite had a negative return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 30.72%. Analysts predict that Magnite will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGNI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Magnite from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Magnite from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. 140166 initiated coverage on Magnite in a report on Friday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Magnite from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.57.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. Its omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various auction types and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

