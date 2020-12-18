iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ) Shares Purchased by Trust Co of Kansas

Trust Co of Kansas increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 455,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,487 shares during the period. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF accounts for approximately 6.3% of Trust Co of Kansas’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF were worth $12,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBDQ. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 69.0% during the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 239.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 8,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 238.6% during the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 13,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 9,721 shares during the period.

IBDQ traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,389. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.20 and its 200-day moving average is $27.11. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $27.41.

