iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) Shares Up 0.2%

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.53 and last traded at $36.24. 125,265 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $36.16.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.99.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 834,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,830 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF were worth $22,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Read More: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.