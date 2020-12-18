iShares MSCI Norway ETF (BATS:ENOR) Stock Price Up 1.1%

iShares MSCI Norway ETF (BATS:ENOR)’s share price traded up 1.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.30 and last traded at $24.30. 6,539 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.04.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENOR. HAP Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Norway ETF during the second quarter valued at $240,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Norway ETF by 161.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 20,903 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares MSCI Norway ETF by 3,335.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 96,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Norway ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,354,000.

