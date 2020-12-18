Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Jabil had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 0.20%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE JBL traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $43.58. The stock had a trading volume of 27,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.01. Jabil has a 12-month low of $17.63 and a 12-month high of $45.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

JBL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Jabil from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Jabil from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Jabil from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.75.

In other Jabil news, SVP Daryn G. Smith sold 10,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $406,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,974 shares in the company, valued at $2,838,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $76,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 315,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,991,774. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,084 shares of company stock valued at $2,189,570. 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

