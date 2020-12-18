Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $129.50.
JLL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $144.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.
Shares of NYSE:JLL traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $147.86. 4,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,400. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.26 and its 200-day moving average is $110.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.47. Jones Lang LaSalle has a fifty-two week low of $78.29 and a fifty-two week high of $178.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JLL. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 5,720.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Jones Lang LaSalle
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.
Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.