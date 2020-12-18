Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $129.50.

JLL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $144.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Shares of NYSE:JLL traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $147.86. 4,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,400. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.26 and its 200-day moving average is $110.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.47. Jones Lang LaSalle has a fifty-two week low of $78.29 and a fifty-two week high of $178.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $1.74. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.49%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JLL. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 5,720.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

