Kintavar Exploration (CVE:KTR) Stock Price Up 22.2%

Kintavar Exploration Inc (CVE:KTR)’s share price rose 22.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 266,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 158% from the average daily volume of 103,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The firm has a market cap of C$10.59 million and a PE ratio of -3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37, a current ratio of 8.14 and a quick ratio of 7.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.09.

Kintavar Exploration Company Profile (CVE:KTR)

Kintavar Exploration Inc focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and evaluation of precious and base metals. It primarily holds interests in the Anik property covering an area of 145 claims totaling 8,116 hectares located in the towns of Chapais and Chibougamau; Rivière-à-l’Aigle project consisting of 161 claims totaling 9 026.07 hectares situated in the Chapais-Chibougamau region; and Mitchi property comprising 362 claims covering an area of 210 square kilometers located in the Grenville province in Quebec.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Kintavar Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kintavar Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.