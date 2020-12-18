KraneShares E Fund China Commercial Paper ETF (NYSEARCA:KCNY) Stock Price Up 0.1%

KraneShares E Fund China Commercial Paper ETF (NYSEARCA:KCNY) rose 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.01 and last traded at $34.96. Approximately 984 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 1,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.91.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.10.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in KraneShares E Fund China Commercial Paper ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in KraneShares E Fund China Commercial Paper ETF (NYSEARCA:KCNY) by 68.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,647 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 4.72% of KraneShares E Fund China Commercial Paper ETF worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Further Reading: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares E Fund China Commercial Paper ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares E Fund China Commercial Paper ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.