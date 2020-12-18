Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target Raised to $97.00 at Bank of America

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Bank of America from $87.00 to $97.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LEN. Barclays downgraded Lennar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Lennar from $89.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 14th. 140166 raised Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.26.

Get Lennar alerts:

Shares of NYSE LEN traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.99. 173,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,439,429. Lennar has a 1 year low of $25.42 and a 1 year high of $86.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.69 and a 200 day moving average of $72.76. The stock has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 13.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.44. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lennar will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David M. Collins sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,803 shares in the company, valued at $3,978,255. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott D. Stowell sold 128,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total value of $9,818,839.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,529,234.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,964 shares of company stock valued at $12,824,118 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Lennar by 2,710.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,791,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,053 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Lennar by 103,874.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,195,702 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,677,000 after buying an additional 1,194,552 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Lennar by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,648,574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $788,095,000 after buying an additional 382,465 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,771,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,585,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.