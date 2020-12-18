Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) (TSE:LNR) PT Raised to C$82.00

Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) (TSE:LNR) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$66.00 to C$82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 17.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from C$71.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$46.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

TSE LNR traded up C$0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$70.04. 75,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,896. The stock has a market cap of C$4.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Linamar Co. has a one year low of C$24.57 and a one year high of C$70.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$57.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$45.11.

Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) (TSE:LNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$2.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.64 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Linamar Co. will post 5.9799995 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Kenneth Mcdougall sold 3,769 shares of Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.54, for a total transaction of C$254,558.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,169 shares in the company, valued at C$146,494.26. Also, Director Linda Hasenfratz bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$67.82 per share, with a total value of C$3,391,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$13,564,000. Insiders have bought 51,168 shares of company stock worth $3,465,874 over the last ninety days.

Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) Company Profile

Linamar Corporation together with its subsidiaries design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, Rest of North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

