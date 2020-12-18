Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Sets New 12-Month High at $106.19

Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $106.19 and last traded at $104.64, with a volume of 544048 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.57.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Manhattan Associates in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.29.
The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.44 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.04 and a 200-day moving average of $94.74.
In other Manhattan Associates news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total transaction of $1,096,048.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 305,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,157,743.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $2,081,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 123,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,873,018.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,792,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $356,909,000 after acquiring an additional 39,669 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,699,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $254,267,000 after buying an additional 50,727 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,576,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,683,000 after buying an additional 748,570 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 930,034 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,609,000 after buying an additional 138,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1,124.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 703,335 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,229,000 after buying an additional 645,917 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Manhattan Associates Company Profile (NASDAQ:MANH)
Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.
