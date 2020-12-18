Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Sets New 12-Month High at $106.19

Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $106.19 and last traded at $104.64, with a volume of 544048 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.57.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Manhattan Associates in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.29.

The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.44 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.04 and a 200-day moving average of $94.74.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 52.61% and a net margin of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $149.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Manhattan Associates’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Manhattan Associates news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total transaction of $1,096,048.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 305,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,157,743.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $2,081,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 123,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,873,018.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,792,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $356,909,000 after acquiring an additional 39,669 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,699,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $254,267,000 after buying an additional 50,727 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,576,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,683,000 after buying an additional 748,570 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 930,034 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,609,000 after buying an additional 138,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1,124.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 703,335 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,229,000 after buying an additional 645,917 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile (NASDAQ:MANH)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

