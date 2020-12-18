Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Holdings Raised by Trust Co of Kansas

Trust Co of Kansas increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,992 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the quarter. Martin Marietta Materials comprises about 1.4% of Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $2,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MLM. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 135.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,407,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $566,676,000 after buying an additional 1,383,932 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter valued at about $216,649,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,368,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $282,682,000 after acquiring an additional 405,800 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,841,000. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 669,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,576,000 after purchasing an additional 188,163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.64, for a total transaction of $2,747,498.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,609,916.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MLM traded up $10.10 on Friday, hitting $275.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,229. The company has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.57. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.08 and a 1 year high of $287.51.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.41%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $316.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $314.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $233.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.64.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

